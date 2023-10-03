Acton Harvest Festival brings local community together

A ‘Celebrate Harvest – Pumpkins, Plants and Pollinators’ event was held at St Mary’s Church in Acton, near Nantwich on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

Inside the church, “Tea at the Tower” embraced harvest with drinks and cakes, craft and harvest exhibits, a harvest pollinator quiz, a folk band and Acton Academy displays.

The harvest-themed exhibits and displays which adorned the church included cornucopias, sheaves of wheat, pumpkins, and other autumnal produce.

The folk band played a medley of folk music.

The pollinator quiz had people’s heads buzzing with questions such as how fast can a bee fly, what methods are used by bees to detect flowers with plenty of nectar, and how much do bees in the UK annually benefit crop production based on yield.

Parishioners had donated non-perishable food items to the church, which will be donated to Nantwich Foodbank.

Outside the church, behind the Almshouses, visitors could view the new ‘Buzzingham Palace’ insect hotel.

The hotel will be officially opened on Wednesday October 11 (1:45pm) as part of the ‘Forest Church’ initiative.

Acton Academy will participate with readings and prayers.

There will be a short talk on insects, after which tea and coffee will be served.

Donations were received for funds towards the upkeep of St Mary’s Church, a Grade 1 listed building.

The festival was a chance for dozens of people to come together, express gratitude for the harvest, and support those less fortunate by sharing food and resources.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “Working as a team is what we like to do at Acton Church – and the results are clear to see; it was a wonderful afternoon.”

Future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-‘Tea at the Tower’ – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at The Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are: Sunday 5th November, Sunday 17th December.

-Sunday 12th November 2023 (6:30pm) ‘The Proms at Acton’. A medley of rousing music will be performed by the highly acclaimed Nantwich Concert Band and will feature talented soprano Jessica Thayer. Tickets cost £10. Tickets are available at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, or please call Stephan Davies on 01270-624135 or 07731800663. Profits from the concert will go to the Royal British Legion.

-Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th December – ‘Christmas Tree Festival’. Theme: Nursery Rhymes.

-Saturday 9th December (7.30pm) – ‘Christmas Concert’ performed by Acton Operatic Society.

-Saturday 16th December (7:30pm) – ‘A Christmas Carol’ performed by The Groves Singers.

-Sunday 17th December (1.45pm) – ‘Christmas Walk’, which will start at Acton Church before heading to Dorfold Hall garden. Santa Clause will be there to greet everyone!

For further information relating to St Mary’s Church, Acton, visit https://stmarysacton.org/