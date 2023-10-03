Crewe & Nantwich RUFC earn 34-12 victory over Altrincham

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts earned a comfortable home win against Altrincham and Kersal in their fifth league fixture of the season.

Both sides had made good starts to the season and Crewe expected a tough battle.

The hosts kicked off and found themselves being penalised time and time again, allowing the visitors easy field position and possession.

Crewe managed to weather the early storm.

And in a sign of what was to come, they won their first scrum penalty with Logan Lynch knocking over it over to take an early 3-0 lead.

Altrincham Kersal then had a spell in which they dominated both territory and possession. Crewe defended with great commitment and organisation.

However, the pressure eventually told as Altrincham drove several mauls from close range before scoring a converted try to take the lead 3-7 going into half time.

Crewe’s forwards began to assert their dominance in the scrum after the break.

And following a sustained period of pressure from further scrum dominance, Tom Manaton was on hand to dot down from the base of the scrum for Crewe to take a lead 8-7.

Crewe immediately extended their lead when directly from the kick off, Redd Jones made a strong carry before offloading to Manaton who sprinted in for his second try which was converted to make it 15-7.

The hosts forced another penalty and Lynch stepped up and slotted the kick to make it 18-7.

From the resulting kick off, AK kicked deep and Crewe failed to exit and the visitors scored through their second row to close the gap to 18-12.

Crewe’s forwards reasserted their scrum dominance to create two further penalties both converted which made the score 24-12.

And the final try of the game went to Crewe as the returning Toby Ward powered over to the right of the sticks, leaving the final score 31-12.

With five wins out of five, Crewe are in third place in the league. Next week is a free weekend following which Crewe will travel to Burnage.

Meanwhile, the 2nds secured another win in a very close game away at Congleton by 20-19.

The Women’s team faced Cannock in the cup on Sunday in some wet and windy conditions.

In a tough game they were defeated 14 – 33 by a strong Cannock team.