Eve Parsons to play title role at Crewe Lyceum panto

Eve Parsons is to play the title role in Crewe Lyceum’s family Christmas pantomime Cinderella from December 8-31, it has been confirmed.

Her previous credits include ensemble in Sleeping Beauty at the Yvonne Arnaud, the UK arena tour of the L.O.L surprise live VIP Party in 2021, and Summer the Donna Summer musical in 2022.

Eve is excited to spend her Christmas surrounded by pantomime magic and making her debut in a leading role.

She said: “I’m so grateful to be a part of the joy that pantomimes bring every year at Christmas.

“Find Prince Charming I hope I do, and as Cinderella says, dreams really do come true.”

She will join the previously announced musical theatre star, X Factor winner and singer songwriter Matt Terry and Crewe favourites Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnston in everyone’s favourite rags to riches tale this festive season.

Rhys Hopkin, Lyceum Theatre Director, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to introduce Eve Parsons to Crewe Lyceum Theatre this December as part of our magical pantomime Cinderella.

“Eve will be a wonderful addition to what is already a stellar cast that includes Matt Terry as Prince Charming, and the hilarious double team of Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnston.

“I’m excited to welcome audiences to Cheshire’s favourite family pantomime, Cinderella this Christmas.”

Tickets are £25.50 and are on sale now at crewelyceum.co.uk