Crewe and Nantwich Round Table dish out £15,000 to local causes

in Charity news / News October 4, 2023
Crewe and Nantwich Round Table - Santa's Float

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table have agreed to donate more than £15,000 to local good causes and charities.

The donations from various fundraising events will be distributed over the next few weeks, says the organisation.

The good news comes as members of the organisation being preparations for their biggest fundraiser of the year – Santa’s Float visits throughout December (pictured).

A spokesperson for the Round Table said: “We have been touched by so many worthy requests from our community.

“We’re elated to share we will be distributing over £15,000 to invaluable local causes over the next few weeks.

“This isn’t just a number – it’s an embodiment of hope, dedication and the collective strength of our community.

“And it wouldn’t be possible without the generous members of our community who have supported our causes over the years.

“Your contributions are the bedrock upon which these donations are made. And your generosity ensures that these local causes can continue their impactful work.”

The names of organisations receiving the donations are to be announced shortly.

