Environment Agency probe “slurry” pollution reports in River Weaver in Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News October 4, 2023
slurry pollution in Weaver in Nantwich

The Environment Agency are believed to be investigating reports of “slurry” pollution in the River Weaver in Nantwich.

Witnesses say the EA has confirmed “a slug of slurry” is making its way down the river, causing the deaths of many fish along the watercourse.

Stuart Mitton, a resident in Nantwich and treasurer of Nantwich Angling Society, said he spoke with the EA today (October 4) and said oxygen levels are “as low as 1.8% which is catastrophic for fish”.

“The EA are deploying chemical oxygenation later today in a bid to save as many fish as possible,” he added.

“They also confirm that investigations are ongoing as to where the spill originated.

“What an incredibly sad day.

“It’s yet another example of the impact of the environment on our fragile rivers.

“The river can and will recover from this, but it’s vital that local landowners, utility companies and the general public all do their upmost to protect our beautiful rivers and waterways.

“The prompt action of the club, and the support of the EA helped to avoid a more catastrophic situation.”

An Environment Agency Spokesperson said: “We have attended site of a fish kill in Nantwich.

“Our officers have undertaken testing in the area and our investigations into the cause is ongoing.

“We thank the members of the public who reported this fish kill to us.

“Anyone who suspects pollution or other incidents in rivers and other waterways should contact the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline immediately: 0800 807060.”

Tags: , , ,

