Swim school firm bids for new swimming pool in Crewe

A children’s swim school wants to construct a new pool in Crewe to provide lessons for toddlers through to teenagers, writes Belinda Ryan.

Aquadots Swim School has applied to Cheshire East Council for permission to change the use of Unit 2, The Training Centre at the Wistaston Road Business Centre from office and light industrial to an indoor swimming pool.

The company currently operates in and around Tamworth and caters for beginners, improvers and advanced swimmers, delivering mostly group lessons with some private sessions.

The age ranges from three months right through to teenagers.

A business plan submitted by the company together with the planning application states: “The business is currently owned and operated by Abi and Joe Welsh.

“They manage all operations and together they have grown the business to teach more than 450 swimmers each week supported by a team of 10 teachers and 7 pool assistants.

“Their mission has been to deliver the best quality, affordable and fun swimming lessons in and around Tamworth.

“Having moved to Cheshire, they want to grow beyond their first location and expand Aquadots into Crewe, Nantwich and the surrounding area.”

It adds: “Developing their own facility to include a swimming pool and other multi-use space will create the opportunity to develop a hugely successful commercial operation, benefiting thousands of children and families in and around Cheshire East.”

The plan is to develop a facility which includes a 12m x 6m above-ground heated swimming pool with changing area, including appropriate specialist facilities, an activity/training space, spectator area, together with an office, reception and communal area.

The application, number 23/3674N, can be viewed on the planning portal on the Cheshire East website.

The last date for submitting comments is October 25 and the application is to be determined by a planning officer under delegated authority.

(pic by Google maps)