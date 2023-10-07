REVIEW: “Porno” at the Crewe Lyceum

On Friday night I headed to the Lyceum for a night of 90s nostalgia to find out what happened to Begbie, Spud, Renton and Sick Boy in Porno, a play adapted by Davie Carswell from the Irvine Welsh novel, writes Claire Faulkner.

Set 15 years after the original Trainspotting story, Renton has returned from Amsterdam to visit his dying Mother, and finds Sick Boy running a pub, Spud still battling addiction and Begbie released from prison following a manslaughter conviction.

Renton wants to repay and build bridges for stealing from his friends, but anger and resentment builds until revenge seems imminent.

Porno is full of drug taking. It’s shocking and sweary with characters we love to hate and hate to love.

It’s also funny and heart breaking in places.

I laughed and gasped along with the rest of the audience all the way through.

It really doesn’t matter how much time has passed, the characters are instantly recognisable, and this is testament to the cast who delivered strong and gritty performances in the show at Crewe.

It was a great production, and I enjoyed watching it.

I might not have understood every word, but that just gives me a reason to go and watch it again.

Legendary piece of theatre.