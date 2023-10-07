Willaston woman tackles Sahara Desert charity challenge

A Willaston woman is tackling a daring trek across the Sahara Desert to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice, writes Jonathan White.

Sarah Iggo, 47, (pictured, centre) is taking on a 30-mile walk across part of the desert this October half-term.

Her 50 kilometre trek in the largest desert in the world will demand scaling huge sand dunes, battling scorching daytime temperatures, and camping under the stars.

Sarah, an inclusive learning advisor at Cheshire College – South & West in Crewe, is fundraising for St Luke’s Hospice in memory of colleague Kevin Taylor who died from cancer.

Kevin, from Nantwich, worked at the same college as a funding and data facilitator.

He underwent a prolonged period of treatment including drug trials so that others may benefit in the future.

Kevin (pictured)is remembered for his sense of humour and flamboyant behaviour and for so often putting others before himself.

He received care from, among others, St Luke’s Hospice.

Sarah said: “I am very excited to be taking part in this amazing adventure – Trek Sahara October 2023.

“Please don’t underestimate the challenge.

“I will be trekking in scorching heat, with no running water, so no showers or toilets for 3 days!

“The challenge is to raise funds for this wonderful hospice.”

The hospice needs to raise £8,152 every day to provide free care and support to local people.

To sponsor Sarah, visit her JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-iggo4

(pics: by Sarah Iggo, Jonathan White, creative commons image of the Sahara)