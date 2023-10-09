5 hours ago
Wistaston man charged over road rage incident with taxi

in Crime / Incident / News October 9, 2023
slaughterhouse - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

A Wistaston man has been charged in relation to a road rage incident with a taxi driver, police have confirmed.

The incident involved a Citroën car and a taxi driver on Middlewich Road in Crewe on Friday (October 6).

It’s alleged he got out of his vehicle and attacked the taxi vehicle and made threats to the driver.

It’s also alleged he got out a second time further along the journey but the taxi drove away.

Damage was also caused to a passing vehicle during the incident, say police.

Jamie Williams, 34, from Wistaston, was arrested at his home address by response officers later that day.

He has been charged with a public order offence and driving without due care and attention.

He will appear in court October 26.

