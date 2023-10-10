Cheshire East Council to appoint new interim chief executive

Cheshire East Council is set to appoint a new interim chief executive, David Parr OBE.

Mr Parr is currently long-serving chief executive at Halton Borough Council where he has been for 18 years.

He has been identified as the preferred candidate by CEC’s appointments committee.

The recommendation of the appointments committee has to be approved by full council on October 18 before a formal appointment can be made.

Mr Parr has been chief executive in three authorities, including former Macclesfield Borough Council (before it was reorganised as part of Cheshire East Council in 2009).

His partnership approach has delivered significant achievements and opportunities for the communities, most notably the delivery of the £1.5 billion Mersey Gateway Bridge project.

In 2019, he was awarded an OBE for services to local government in Halton and Cheshire.

He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Chester for services to Cheshire and local government.

Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “I’m delighted that someone with David’s experience has been identified as Cheshire East Council’s interim chief executive.

“The chief executive role plays a critical part in us navigating our way through the challenges that local government is facing and enables us to deliver against the priorities that we have for the borough.

“I would like to thank Dr Lorraine O’Donnell, as our departing chief executive, for her work and wish her well in her new role.

“Lorraine’s contribution to developing the organisation we are today has been significant and invaluable.

“This has been a time of change for Cheshire East Council and Lorraine has been a driving force, supporting and delivering our vision for the borough.

“The work continues to find a new permanent chief executive, and David’s leadership in the interim, will help us in the next stage of our journey, seizing new opportunities and meeting the challenges that we have ahead of us.”

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of the council, said: “I’m pleased to support the recommendation of David’s appointment, to full council.

“He is an experienced leader with a track record on making a difference across Cheshire and Halton.

“His local knowledge will be a great asset while he supports us as the interim chief executive.

“He is joining us at a challenging time especially in respect to the financial position of local government and more specifically in Cheshire East, where we are where we are seeking to understand the impact of the government’s decision to cancel HS2.

“Lorraine joined Cheshire East Council just as the first COVID lockdown began.

“In her three and a half years as chief executive, Lorraine has supported the organisation through the duration of the pandemic.

“This has included leading significant changes to working practices for our officers and councillors alike.

“Lorraine can be proud of many achievements – not least supporting the move to the committee system – a significantly different form of governance and decision-making for the council.

“The organisation is now in a strong position – I thank her and wish her luck for the future.”