Radio celebrity Natalie O’Leary was back in the area to help hairdressers in their fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Natalie, who presents a popular Radio One show, visited Nantwich to show her support for a charity Bake Off at Steven Burgin hair salon on Hospital Street.

The former Shavington school pupil, who has family living in Nantwich, stepped in to the spotlight as winner of the salon’s Face of 2010 which shone the spotlight on her stylish looks and sparkling personality back when she was aged 18.

She went on to become an online presenter and podcast host for global fashion brand PrettyLittleThing and now presents a Sunday morning show ‘Radio I 00s’ playing hit songs from the 2000s.



She said: “It’s always nice to be back in my home area and to catch up with Steve.

“The salon is full of ideas to raise money for charity and it’s good so many people support them.

“South Cheshire is so warm-hearted and I will always call it home.”

Now Manchester-based Natalie did several part-time jobs while studying at South Cheshire College including working at the Boot and Shoe pub in Nantwich and the town’s Sainsbury’s store.

Steve, owner of the salon, said: “Natalie remains down to earth and a great sport.

“She joined us last year when we ran a campaign to reward good deeds in the community and now we are supporting Macmillan.

“All team members, including our apprentice and cleaner, have baked cakes and biscuits which have generated many generous donations in less than a week.”

Everyone is welcome to pop in and donate in exchange for a treat including beautifully-decorated cupcakes and perfectly crafted sausage rolls.

To date the effort has raised more than £250.