Calveley Primary teaching assistant wins national award

Calveley Primary Academy TA Erin Knapman has been named Apprentice Teaching Assistant of the Year.

National Teaching Assistants’ Day celebrates the role they play up and down the country.

And the best are nominated by their schools for the TA of the Year award.

Erin was nominated by Ray Rudd, headteacher at Calveley set in countryside between Tarporley and Nantwich.

She said: “Erin is an exceptional TA – not only outstanding in her academic support but also standout as a caring, positive, kind and supportive presence for all children and staff.

“Her warmth and compassion shines through in her interactions with children, fostering a nurturing environment where every child feels valued and understood.

“She is quick to offer words of encouragement and her enthusiasm for learning is infectious, motivating students to strive for their best.

“Additionally, her collegiality extends to the entire school community and she continually goes above and beyond for the whole school.

“She collaborates effectively with teachers, offering valuable insights and unwavering support. She is an indispensable asset to our small country school.

“Her kindness, positivity, and dedication make her a truly superb TA and thoroughly deserving of this award.”

Delighted Erin, who has been at Calveley for two years, says she has been inspired to take a teaching qualification, with support from the school and North West Academies Trust, which encourages both staff and children to pursue their dreams.

She said: “I feel very proud to have received the award. I did not expect it and to receive it during a whole school assembly – seeing how excited the children were for me – was the icing on the cake.

“It is an amazing school to be a part of. I began working here with no school experience and with the support of the superb staff members and my learning from best practice I feel confident to say I have definitely found my calling in life.

“I love every aspect of my job and enjoy watching the pupils learn and grow.

“Because of this, I have decided that I want to go on to be a primary school teacher.”

Erin, 27, loves spending time with her horse, Rolo, now plans to do an open university course.

(Pic above: Erin Knapman with headteacher Ray Rudd)