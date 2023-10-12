Fire & Ice Charity Ball to raise funds for Wingate Centre

The Fire & Ice Ball returns this year to raise much-needed funds for The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury, near Nantwich.

The event, co-hosted by Training Bytesize and Atherton & Associates Wealth Management, will be a fun-filled evening with a three-course meal, live music and entertainment.

Last year’s event sold out within weeks and raised more than £15,000 for The Christie Charity.

This year it takes place at Dorfold Hall in Nantwich on December 1, from 6.30pm to midnight.

There are a limited number of tables left for the black tie event and some individual tickets available for £120 pp.

The hosts also have two sponsor slots remaining, which will give a local company a chance to be part of a prestigious event alongside our co-hosts and Boughey Distribution who are a key sponsor of the event.

More information can be found here www.fireandiceball.co.uk