11 hours ago
Calveley Primary teaching assistant wins national award
1 day ago
Nantwich Town defeat Runcorn Linnets 3-1 at Swansway Stadium
1 day ago
CEC new interim chief executive to be paid £1,200 a day
2 days ago
Cheshire East Council to appoint new interim chief executive
3 days ago
Nantwich Town boost match day security after pyrotechnic incident
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Historical Society seeks new committee members

in Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews October 12, 2023
Nantwich Historical Society Millennium Tree Volunteer Fields (1)

Nantwich Historical Society has launched its new season with the next meeting scheduled for Wednesday November 1 from 7.30pm.

The society seeks new volunteers for its committee, with positions to suit the experience and interests of new members.

The programme over the next few months cover subjects from the Battle of Waterloo to Christmas Traditions, from the Moreton Papers (of Little Moreton Hall) to the Bells of St Mary’s, Acton.

The society was set up in 1969 and was instrumental in the establishment of both the popular Nantwich Museum and the well-loved Holly Holy Day.

The Millennium Oak Tree (pictured) was planted by the society in the year 2000 in Volunteer Fields, Nantwich.

Membership costs £12 per year, with this year’s December special meeting an additional £5.

The society meets at Nantwich Museum.

For more information email [email protected]

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.