Nantwich Historical Society seeks new committee members

Nantwich Historical Society has launched its new season with the next meeting scheduled for Wednesday November 1 from 7.30pm.

The society seeks new volunteers for its committee, with positions to suit the experience and interests of new members.

The programme over the next few months cover subjects from the Battle of Waterloo to Christmas Traditions, from the Moreton Papers (of Little Moreton Hall) to the Bells of St Mary’s, Acton.

The society was set up in 1969 and was instrumental in the establishment of both the popular Nantwich Museum and the well-loved Holly Holy Day.

The Millennium Oak Tree (pictured) was planted by the society in the year 2000 in Volunteer Fields, Nantwich.

Membership costs £12 per year, with this year’s December special meeting an additional £5.

The society meets at Nantwich Museum.

For more information email [email protected]