Nantwich Players Studio are to perform a new two-hander production next month, called “Anything is possible if you think about it hard enough”.

The play is written by Cordelia O’Neill and directed by Anastasia Newton.

It takes the audience on a magical journey of dreams and possibilities to a world where imagination knows no bounds.

Alex and Rupert are not a conventional match, but a caffeinated meeting on the Underground ignites a spark.

Skip forward to them fighting over baby names, nursery colours and ways to save money.

All the signs of a normal family in waiting until an unexpected tragedy tests the young couple in ways unimaginable.

This play contains content and scenes that some viewers may find upsetting. For further information please contact Nantwich Players.

Performances will be at 7.45pm on November 2-5 2023 at the Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Tickets are priced at £8 and available to purchase from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at https://www.nantwichplayers.com