Right at Home South Cheshire holds Family Care Fest

Carers across South Cheshire were celebrated at an inaugural Family Care Fest event at Crewe Central.

The event, run by Right at Home South Cheshire, brought together caregivers and their families in a celebration of togetherness and community spirit.

It was held to thank staff members for their hard work and commitment to caring for older and disabled clients across South Cheshire.

The tunes of local musicians, sponsored by Front Guy Garry, kept the energy high throughout.

Staff also enjoyed capturing memories in a Barbie Box Selfie area, and had access to complimentary drinks vouchers, games and a sweet cart.

Body Shop at Home and Creative Castle provided pampering and glitter art, while Mel’s Kitchen, based in Crewe Market Hall, tantalised taste buds with festival food.

Right at Home South Cheshire, owned by Ben Selby, opened seven years ago with the aim of providing high quality care services and job roles for people in the areas of Nantwich, Crewe, Sandbach, Alsager and all-surrounding villages.

Carole Salmon, Community Engagement Manager of Right at Home South Cheshire, said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated staff, who are more than caregivers; they are the lifeblood of our community.

“It was lovely to be able to welcome everyone to our first Family Care Fest where lots of fun was had by all who attended.”

Right at Home Care Giver Julie Bird who attended the event with her family said: “As a caregiver, it’s inspiring to know I work somewhere that is investing in such meaningful events.

“It reminded me why I chose this profession – the connection we share as caregivers and the people we care for truly create a family, and events like these strengthen that bond.”

To learn more about Right at Home South Cheshire’s services and current opportunities call 01270 257347 or visit www.rightathome.co.uk/southcheshire/