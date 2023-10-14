Annual Audlem events in jeopardy if car park charges introduced

Organisers say the future of Audlem’s annual Party on the Park and Festival of Transport are in peril if proposed car parking charges go ahead, writes Jonathan White.

Cheshire East Council are proposing car park charges to the Cheshire Street Public Car Park in Audlem.

A representative from the Audlem Special Events Team said: “Not only will this have a significant effect on all local businesses and organisations but will jeopardise the annual Party on the Park and the Audlem Transport Festival in the future.

“Next year we celebrate 25 years of ASET but if this new policy is imposed ASET will have to find more money to cover the costs of closing the car park for both events.

“At the moment ASET is charged by Cheshire East £320 for use of the playing field and £450 to close the footpath from the field to the Shroppie Fly.

“If ASET have to pay for the full car park closure this could amount to at least an additional £850.

“Total charges for the use of our own field and car park will be over £1,600 each year which ASET considers unjust and immoral for a community organisation to bear.”

Audlem Parish Council held public meetings this week to discuss Cheshire East’s proposed charges for Cheshire Street car park.

The parish council has submitted a response to Cheshire East, stating concerns about the proposed charges and the effect it will have on many aspects of village life and businesses.

You can read it here https://www.audlempc.co.uk/lib/car-parking-consultation-response-25-aug-23-F780624.pdf