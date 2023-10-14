Bentley Motors has record number of trainee positions

Bentley Motors in Crewe has announced a record number of trainee positions for the 2024 intake, totalling 164 roles.

More than a third of the positions are focused on Bentley’s R&D department as the firm looks for the industry’s brightest talents to support its Beyond100 strategy.

This includes a Five-in-Five plan, introducing five new fully electric cars in just five years and carbon neutrality across operations by 2030.

Dr Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors, said: “Our trainee programmes were first established over 40 years ago and to continue to set record recruitment levels is a testament to our commitment to supporting future talent, and the importance that they play in moulding the future of our company.

“We are seeking talented individuals from various backgrounds to realise our ambitions, as we remain committed to enhancing diversity and offering upskilling opportunities across numerous areas.”

Of the 164 2024 roles, 34 are for three or four-year Apprenticeship positions, 29 are two-year Graduate roles, and 101 are for 12-month Industrial Placements.

Additional departments include Manufacturing, Sales and Marketing, Finance and Human Resources.

Bentley has welcomed its 117-strong 2023 cohort to join the 4,000 colleague workforce in Crewe, including a record high 50/50 gender split of the new starters.

One of those trainees Sera Holden, Industrial Placement at Bentley Motors, said: “I was eager to join Bentley as it is a much respected and prestigious company known globally for its highly-skilled workforce, which I’m now proud to say I’m a part of.

“I’m very excited for the year ahead and for the opportunities it will bring.

“There is no where I’d rather begin building the foundation for my career.”

Career opportunities across the company for Graduates and Industrial Placements are available on www.bentleycareers.com with Apprentice applications opening in February next year.