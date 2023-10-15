4 hours ago
Tributes after death of Nantwich Town steward and fan

in Human Interest / News October 15, 2023
death of Bob Antrobus, steward of Nantwich Town

Tributes have been paid after the death of Bob Antrobus, a long time steward and supporter of Nantwich Town.

The club said “all its thoughts” were with family and friends of Bob who has passed away.

Dabbers Chairman Jon Gold said: “Bob was part of the fabric of Nantwich Town, a committed long-time supporter and a dedicated volunteer.

“There will now be a massive empty void on match days and in the lives of his family, friends and colleagues.

“His infectious smile and enthusiasm touched us all and our deepest sympathies go out to them all.

“We will commemorate and celebrate Bob’s life with a minute’s applause, at our next home game on Saturday.”

(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town)

