Crewe Regional Sunday League and Cup round-up

In the Crewe FA Vase, Leighton FC lost out to White Horse in their first round game.
They were in the lead twice, but it was White Horse who eventually won 2-3, with goals from Dan Walford, Florian Gijici and Jake Harding.
Conor Edwards and Kyle Gregory netted for Leighton FC.
In the Premier Division, Cooper Buckley lost their unbeaten record when they went down 2-3 to Willaston White Star, who staged a spirited comeback from being 2-1 down.
The Cooper Buckley scorers were Taylor Vickers and Pavel Abramovich, with David Sijuade, Nevarda Weekes and Adam Pountain on target for The Star.
George & Dragon beat AFC Dishers 3-1 with goals from Luke Duckworth, Jordan Johnson, and Richie Macalease.
Todd Mason scored for the visitors.
NHB are still looking for their first point after going down 4-2 to The Lions, whose marksmen were Sam Marsh, Dale Broadfield, Danny Roberts and Danny Tomkinson.
Euan Bull and Jimmy Studley netted for the Bunbury based visitors.
In Division One, Princes Feather’s winning run came to an end when they went down 3-4 to Cheshire Cat, whose goal scorers were Sam Davenport, Mark Green, Tom Dawson, and Joe Bulkeley.
Scorers for the feathers were Pickering, Memory and Johnson.
Nantwich Pirates move to the top of the table after winning 1-3 at C & N Utd.
It took a while for the visitors to break down a well organised C & N Utd defence, and the game was goalless at half time.
Harry Maclennan put The Pirates ahead, but Adam Smith equalised, before strikes from Matty Leith and Liam Heyes-Porter sealed the win for the visitors.
