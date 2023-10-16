The Everybody Foundation has donated grants worth £6,400 to 26 different sporting clubs across Cheshire East.

The Foundation recently relaunched with a focus of give local clubs a chance to apply for grants on behalf of young people.

It comes amid fears the cost of living crisis has impacted on the number of youngsters actively engaging in sport.

Kerry Shea, director of Health & Communities at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “When we started to hear reports of local sport clubs seeing a drop-off in numbers of young people attending sessions, we knew this was where the Everybody Foundation comes in.

“Having provided multiple grants to local clubs over the last few months, we have started to see how this support has had a beneficial impact to the club and young people involved.”

In total, £6,400 in grants has been dished out to 26 different local clubs in Cheshire.

LS Gymnastics Academy in Crewe was awarded £250 in grant support.

Owner Candy Lakin said: “The grant has enabled a whole team to purchase a new regulation uniform for the British finals.

“Uniform changes can have a big impact on families with changes to codes adding £150 to family costings.

“The knock-on effect of supporting one team will hopefully allow us to support other teams who will require a change of uniform as we have over 200 competitive gymnasts at different levels.

“Offering support at this time allows us to focus our funds into our SEN programmes and community links which is a high priority on this amazing community led club.

“Without the support from the Everybody Foundation grants we would not be in a position to inform you of the great success that LSGCA has achieved this year.

“The grants have supported many of our athletes to train in centres as an additional physical support to their base training.

“Many of our top GB athletes earn nothing from their success at Europeans and struggle to maintain the everyday needs to maintain physical fitness alongside their training programs.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for allowing the talented athlete programme alongside the Grant award as this should not go unnoticed.”

Everybody’s “Talented Athlete Support Scheme” is a discounted membership that allows athletes in Cheshire to use local leisure facilities and get expert advice and support.

AFC Alsager was awarded £250 by the Everybody Foundation.

Andy Miller, club chairman, added: “For a volunteer club like AFC Alsager, a donation like this means we can continue encouraging the young people and adults of Alsager to play football in their community.

“Football is essential for the mental and physical health of our members and we are proud to be part of the Alsager community. This donation will fund the equipment we need to keep playing on!”

To find out more about the Everybody Foundation and to apply for a grant or to fundraise visit here or email [email protected]