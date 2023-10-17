The former Crosville Social Club which now hosts live entertainment events and functions could be bulldozed to make way for retirement apartments for the over 60s, writes Belinda Ryan.

McCarthy Stone wants to build the retirement living development on the site which now operates as The Crozzy.

A planning application has been submitted to build 51 apartments on the Chester Street site.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been been told The Crozzy will continue to operate until next year and all events and functions already arranged will go ahead as usual.

The proposal is for 36 one-bedroom apartments and 15 two-bed apartments across three floors with a flat roof.

It will provide 20 on-site parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.

The design and access statement submitted by BrightSpace Architects states: “The development will offer independent living within a safe, secure, and managed environment.

“A communal residents’ lounge, mobility scooter store, attached refuse store and communal garden will be provided for the residents of the development.”

The proposed building will be L-shaped.

The site vehicular entrance has been kept in its existing location along Chester Street but has been widened to 6m to improve access.

The planning document states: “The visual impact of the building has been considered to ensure that the proposal sits comfortably within the street scene and massing of the existing context.

“One important element, for this type of development, is the provision for a sheltered residents’ garden with direct access from the entrance and communal lounge.

“This brings a considerate amount of amenity space appropriately landscaped.”

The application has been ‘called in’ by ward councillor Anthony Critchley (Lab) so it will be considered by the southern planning committee.

In his call-in letter, Cllr Critchley states: “The Crosville Club holds a special place in the hearts of many residents, I believe that the proposed changes warrant examination and consideration by a wider committee to ensure the best outcome for our community.

“As such, this request is based on the significant public interest and the potential community impact that this application is likely to generate.

“While I appreciate the need for this type of accommodation, especially in and around the town centre, I have concerns about the materials to be used, which, in my opinion, require further examination.

“Additionally, there doesn’t appear to be any fire statement provided in the current application.”

The application, number 23/3773N, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East Council website.

The last date for submitting comments is November 15.

(Pic by Google Maps)