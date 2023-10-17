Nantwich singer hits stage in support of Brit star Rumer

Thousands of people enjoyed a range of live shows during another successful Nantwich “Words and Music Festival”, writes Jonathan White.

The 16th annual festival took place across different venues, ending on Sunday night with headliners Ocean Colour Scene at Nantwich Civic Hall.

And local singer Megan Lee appeared as special guest supporting BRIT nominated singer Rumer in concert earlier in the week.

It was Megan’s second time performing at the festival and the Nantwich-born contemporary jazz singer sang a range of tracks including ‘Meet Me’, the title track from her first album, along with Medicine Man and All These Men.

She also sang new music from her soon-to-be-released EP ‘Gypsy’ which will feature three songs: Gypsy, Beautiful Beat and Above and Beyond.

Elsewhere, there was an eclectic mixture of international names and new acts in music, poetry and literature.

Headliners this year included Stornoway, Ocean Colour Scene’s Simon and Oscar, Carol Ann Duffy and John Sampson, Martin Stephenson & The Daintees, Sunbirds, Rosie Holt, P P Arnold, and Rumer.

The concert was sponsored by Zebi & Julie from Gentleman Jacks Barbers on Hospital Street in Nantwich.

Megan has been played on BBC Radio 2 and has shared stages with other acts including Rudimental, Ruby Turner and Pixie Lott.

She is also a regular presenter on The Cat FM local community radio station.

Megan said: “The Words and Music Festival not only attracts the amazing local community but people far and wide, it’s very heart warming.

“It was an absolute honour to support Rumer and I’m very thankful to my producer and friend Nigel Stonier for asking me and gracing me with his presence on stage playing guitar.

“Also special thanks to Egan Stonier for beautifully playing the violin.

“What a night it was! Here’s hoping it is finally my time to go above and beyond!”