REVIEW: “That’ll Be The Day” at Crewe Lyceum

Music fans were delighted on Tuesday night as That’ll Be The Day returned to The Lyceum in Crewe, writes Claire Faulkner.

The production is a celebration of music and iconic moments from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

That’ll Be The Day has been running for an impressive 38 years.

Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen the show four times, which may seem a lot, but that’s nothing compared to some superfans who return multiple times year after year.

I’ve enjoyed every That’ll Be The Day show I’ve seen. It has a kind of magic to it.

Songs that you know and love, a sense of nostalgia and memories of happier more simpler times.

Each show I’ve seen has been different, but the format of entertainment, comedy and music has always been expertly and professionally produced and the shows are always of the highest quality.

The cast work incredibly hard.

I gave up counting how many songs and artists they covered during the show, they went from one section to another with ease and by the time Hey Jude was being performed, the audience had been singing, and in some instances, dancing along for a while.

The live music sounded great, and I’d go back to see the show just for the amazing drumming section in the second half alone.

Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson are a leading double act, but the That’ll Be the Day wouldn’t be quite so magical without the talented and established group of musicians who surround them.