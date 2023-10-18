7 hours ago
Nantwich boy, 4, in van collision released from hospital
1 day ago
Nantwich man completes 48-hour ultra marathon challenge for charity
2 days ago
Man arrested after car ploughs into block of flats in Nantwich
4 days ago
Nantwich Town topple league leaders Kidsgrove 3-1
6 days ago
Calveley Primary teaching assistant wins national award
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: “That’ll Be The Day” at Crewe Lyceum

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews October 18, 2023
Little Mermaid - Crewe Lyceum Theatre - frontage - by Jonathan White

Music fans were delighted on Tuesday night as That’ll Be The Day returned to The Lyceum in Crewe, writes Claire Faulkner.

The production is a celebration of music and iconic moments from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

That’ll Be The Day has been running for an impressive 38 years.

Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen the show four times, which may seem a lot, but that’s nothing compared to some superfans who return multiple times year after year.

I’ve enjoyed every That’ll Be The Day show I’ve seen. It has a kind of magic to it.

Songs that you know and love, a sense of nostalgia and memories of happier more simpler times.

Each show I’ve seen has been different, but the format of entertainment, comedy and music has always been expertly and professionally produced and the shows are always of the highest quality.

The cast work incredibly hard.

I gave up counting how many songs and artists they covered during the show, they went from one section to another with ease and by the time Hey Jude was being performed, the audience had been singing, and in some instances, dancing along for a while.

The live music sounded great, and I’d go back to see the show just for the amazing drumming section in the second half alone.

Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson are a leading double act, but the That’ll Be the Day wouldn’t be quite so magical without the talented and established group of musicians who surround them.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.