The Cat community radio presenter reaches 1,000 milestone

The Cat community radio presenter Gary Johnson has marked a milestone by presenting his 1,000th Breakfast Show.

Gary reached the milestone on Thursday October 5 during his regular 7am-9am show which broadcasts to thousands across Nantwich and Crewe.

He broadcasts each morning from the station’s state-of-the-art radio studios at Cheshire College South & West in Crewe.

Gary said: “It seems incredible to have completed 1,000 live shows, and it’s a milestone that I am extremely proud of.

“Looking back to the early summer of 2019, I pitched the idea of a ‘live’ breakfast show for the Cat to our then MD Chris Cadman.

“I know Chris had reservations both from the point of view that at that time, I didn’t have a great deal of radio experience but more so, it was the commitment of getting up at 5.15 every morning to head to the studio and prepare and present the show.

“We decided to give it a 3-month trial but hey as they say ‘the rest is history’.

“It has also been great fun creating and co-presenting ‘Thursday is the New Friday’ with the brilliant local singer-songwriter Megan Lee, which has always been the highlight of my broadcasting week.”

Paul Simpson, Director at The Cat, said: “Gary has reached an amazing milestone in 1,000 shows on The Cat, even more impressive that it’s for a breakfast show that requires a lot of dedication getting up that early every weekday morning.

“It never ceases to amaze me in the amount of time our volunteers give to produce and present truly local radio for Crewe, Nantwich and the surrounding area.

“Well done Gary 1,000 shows and at least 3,000 hours for the love of radio.”

The Cat is now in its eighth year of operation and is run by an army of over 50 volunteers.

It broadcasts 24 hours a day on 107.9 FM, online, smart speakers, and earlier this year also launched on DAB digital radio.

For more information relating to The Cat, visit: https://www.thecat.radio/