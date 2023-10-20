Roads around Nantwich closed due to flooding after torrential rain

A number of busy roads around Nantwich have been closed due to flooding caused by torrential rain from Storm Babet.

The A51 at Blue Stone Lights to Four Lane Ends at A49 is shut.

Also, the A529 Audlem Road in Hankelow is closed, as well as Green Lane in Audlem and Winsford Road in Nantwich under Venetian Marina.

Cheshire East Council highways have put out a number of announcements on social media warning drivers to stay away from these.

More rain is forecast throughout this afternoon and evening as the storm continues to batter the region.

CEC Highways said: “We are on standby 24/7 and our teams are out on the network responding to localised flooding across Cheshire East.

“If you spot any flooding that is an immediate threat to life of property and requires an emergency response, report it by calling 0300 123 5020 (5025 out of hours)”

The Environment Agency North West said: “Heavy rain may cause surface water and river flooding in parts of the North West. Stay safe and do not walk or drive through flood water.”

Check the flood risk in your area: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk

Follow https://twitter.com/CECHighways for more updates on road closures.

Cheshire Police say they have been inundated with flood related calls that aren’t police related.

“Help us to keep our lines free for emergencies by contacting the right organisation. Flooding – check https://orlo.uk/9IZKu for options and more information

Roads – contact the highways department of your local authority.

“Not sure who that is? Find out at https://www.gov.uk/find-local-council.

“Check their websites or social media to keep up to date on any closures. Electricity – If your power goes out call 105 to let your network operator know – https://orlo.uk/WKsCb

“Ahead of rush hour we’re also asking that you take extra care on the roads – take your time, lights on and follow any diversions signed.

“Don’t drive through flood water – it only takes a tiny amount of water to kill your engine and puts yourself at risk of being stranded.

“If there’s a risk to life or serious harm call 999.”