Nantwich Food Awards winners announced at Civic Hall ceremony

The best Nantwich pubs, restaurants and food outlets were celebrated last night at the 2023 Nantwich Food Awards 2023.

Dozens of popular eateries and food places were celebrated at the event last night at a packed Nantwich Civic Hall.

In front of hundreds of people, including Food Festival volunteers, sponsors including Nantwich News and organisers, the winners were honoured in a glittering ceremony.

It was a double celebration for the Greek restaurant St Martha’s on Hospital Street, which won Best Restaurant ahead of Romazzino and Deadwood Smokehouse, and also won best customer engagement ahead of Cheshire Cupcakes and Crewe Market Hall.

The Leopard in Nantwich retained the crown of Best Pub with Food ahead of shortlisted Royal Oak in Worleston and The Swan in Marbury.

It’s the fifth consecutive year Joules-brewery owned The Leopard has won the category.

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop was won by Cafe De Paris ahead of Ginger & Pickles and The Bookshop, Nantwich.

Six on Hospital Street scooped the Bar Stars award ahead of The Leopard and Cheshire Cat.

And the Best Newcomer went to the Royal Oak, in Worleston who beat off stiff competition from Noodle Gurus in Crewe Market Hall and Tearoom at No11, Audlem.

The Best Takeaway category was won by Jordy’s Pizza ahead of Chatwins and Thai Taste, in Crewe.

Jordy’s Pizza are planning to open a new permanent outlet in Nantwich town centre soon.

And Best Food Producer/Retailer went to Cheerbrook Farm Shop in Nantwich ahead of The Cheese Shop on Hospital Street and Palins Butchers.

Christine Farrall, chairman of the Nantwich Food Festival, said: “What a wonderful occasion!

“We thank all our volunteers and sponsors, without who the festival and food awards will not go ahead.”

Former The Cat radio presenter Paul Boniface was compere and catering students from Cheshire College provided the hot buffet meal.

The event was sponsored by KBA financial planning company.