Nine separate flood warnings for River Weaver including Nantwich

NINE separate flood warnings along the River Weaver are today in place from the Environment Agency including areas in around Nantwich.

Heavy rain for over 24 hours from Storm Babet has seen huge amounts of water into the Weaver which has overflowed its banks in a number of places.

Many riverside footpaths and bridges in Nantwich are now flooded and impassable.

Three specific Flood Warnings are in Nantwich, including at Shrewbridge Lodge, Riverside, and Lakeside View.

The Environment Agency issued this statement at 10am today (Saturday October 21)

It says: “River levels are rising on the River Weaver due to Storm Babet.

“Areas most at risk include Shrewbridge Lodge, riverside land from Beam Bridge to the railway and some properties on Welsh Row and Holland Walk, First Wood Street, Second Wood Street, Barker Street, Ernley Close and Weaver Bank.

“Areas also most at risk include properties in and affected by access to Lakeside View.

“Further rainfall is forecast this morning.

“Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Residents are strongly urged to take action now. Remain safe and be aware of your surroundings.”

Many roads were closed, blocked or very difficult to pass last night including the A51 Chester Road, the A49, the A529 at Hankelow and Audlem, the A530 Whitchurch Road and Middlewich Road.

Areas of Northwich and Acton Bridge further along the River Weaver also face Flood Warnings today.

In total, there are 314 Flood Warnings in place across the UK today, with more likely as rainfall continues.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News readers)