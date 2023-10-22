14 hours ago
Tribute in memory of Dabbers stalwart Bob Antrobus

in News October 22, 2023
Bob Antrobus - applause

A minute’s applause was held in memory of Robert ‘Bob’ Antrobus at the Nantwich Town game against Prescot Cables yesterday (October 21), writes Jonathan White.

Bob passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Nantwich, aged 62 years.

He was a long-time Nantwich Town FC supporter and matchday steward and volunteer and his presence will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and everyone who knew him.

Bob is the son of the late Harry and Grace, loving husband of Sue, beloved father of John and Sarah, and a loving grandfather and godfather.

The club sends its deepest condolences to Bob’s family at this very sad time.

Following Bob’s death, Nantwich Town players wore a black armband as a mark of respect during the match.

Pre-match - flowers and Dabbers hat pitchside in memory of Bob Antrobus (1)Dabbers Chairman Jon Gold said: “Bob was part of the fabric of Nantwich Town, a committed long-time supporter and a dedicated volunteer and there will now be a massive empty void on match days and in the lives of his family, friends and colleagues, as his infectious smile and enthusiasm, touched us all and our deepest sympathies go out to them all.”

Bob’s funeral service will take place at Crewe Crematorium Chapel on Friday 27th October 2023 at 3:30pm.

A final journey for Bob will see him make his way around Nantwich Town FC’s Swansway Stadium at approximately 2:30pm before the cortege continues to the crematorium chapel.

Family and friends attending Bob’s funeral service are more than welcome to wear something green to recognise the true love Bob had for Nantwich Town FC, smart casual attire is also welcome.

Donations in memory of Bob will be gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support and St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice.

For any inquiries, contact Gavin Palin Funeral Services, 4 Davenport Avenue, Nantwich, CW5 5QJ, Tel: 01270 624153, [email protected]

Pre-match - a minutes applause in memory of Bob Antrobus (1)

