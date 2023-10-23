Gang of youths caught on CCTV vandalising Nantwich property

A gang of youths have been caught on CCTV trying to vandalise someone’s Nantwich home.

And the group of around eight, aged around 12-13, appear to threaten neighbours with a home-made spear and rocks when residents confronted them.

This image has the youths’ faces blurred, which we are obliged to do for ethical reasons, despite the clear public interest in identifying them.

However, clear images of their faces have been handed to police by homeowner, John McMillan.

John said: “The damage was stopped thanks to the intervention of two decent locals – even though one of them was threatened by one of the kids with a homemade spear and another with a rock.

“The kids eventually ran off when two more adults arrived.

“The police are now involved and have the CCTV.

“Hopefully, if they’re your kids you’ll be getting a knock on the door sometime soon. Many thanks to the locals who intervened.”

The youths were filmed trying to pull apart a retaining wall around the homeowner’s garden.

“It’s slightly worrying as it’s made up of large fist sized rocks, throwable.

“The main thing was when they were approached their reaction, foul-mouthed and threatening.

“Somebody has told me they’re pupils at Malbank. Their actions are all in high-def CCTV.”

It’s not confirmed they are Malbank students, but we have contacted both Cheshire Police and Malbank School for comments, and await replies.