Nantwich independent record shop promotes local musicians

in Human Interest / News October 25, 2023
Abbie Ozard performs an Applestump Sessions (1)

Nantwich independent music store Applestump Records has launched a new Youtube channel to help promote local artists, writes Jonathan White.

The store, which sells new and second-hand vinyl records on Barker Street, is run by Steve Cook.

He launched the Youtube channel last month and the sessions are all recorded live inside his Applestump store.

A new Applestump Sessions episode is released every Friday and several local artists have already been recorded performing.

These include Oli Ng, Cathy Jain, Ben Owen, Leon (aka Something Followed Me Home), Jonah Shaw, Abbie Ozard, Jonathan Tarplee and Nastee Chapel.

There will also be future sessions from Tim Lee, Lisa T, Sam Lyon and Crowspeak.

All the recordings can be viewed free of charge via this YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/@ApplestumpRecords

Jonathan Tarplee performs an Applestump Sessions (1)
Jonathan Tarplee performs

Jonathan Tarplee, a Nantwich-based singer-songwriter, said: “It was difficult to choose just three songs to perform.

“I was really pleased to support such a lovely team who are promoting the great musical stuff going on in and around Nantwich.”

Steve Cook said: “Nantwich really is a hotbed for emerging musical talent and I see first hand, on a daily basis the challenges artists are faced with.

“The idea behind the Applestump Sessions therefore is to offer a platform to promote their music and help nurture our community of talented musicians.”

Steve also presents an alternative music show, ‘Like Clockwork’, every Tuesday evening from 8pm to 10pm on The Cat.

He uses the audio from each of the Applestump Sessions to play out his show each week.

Applestump Records - located at 12 Barker Street in Nantwich (1)

