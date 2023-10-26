2023 Everybody Health and Leisure award winners unveiled

Winners of the Everybody Health and Leisure awards have been unveiled, including a number from Nantwich and Crewe.

Around 150 guests attended the awards at Crewe Hall, with multiple medal winner and Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson hosting.

The awards aim to recognise achievements of local heroes in sport, physical activity or health and wellbeing.

Winner of the Sports Personality of the Year was Mia Brookes, who stepped onto the World Senior Circuit in Snowboarding, competing and making a second place podium in her debut World Cup in Switzerland.

Mia travelled for the first time with team GB to compete for Great Britain in the World Championships in Georgia at just 16.

And she won the gold medal, becoming the youngest ever World Champion and making the World Guinness book of records.

Andy’s Man Club Macclesfield won Community Initiative of the Year.

The club aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgment-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives.

Wendy Howard of Crewe Vagrants Hockey Club based in Willaston won Community Champion of the Year.

Wendy has been a member of Crewe Vagrants Hockey Club for six years.

Over the last few seasons she has captained the Crewe Vagrants Ladies Over 35s team nicknamed ‘The Dinosaurs’.

Everything she does is focussed on getting as many players enjoying the sport as possible, including both children and her husband who, took some persuasion, but is now a regular face at walking hockey.

Timothy Isherwood won the Unsung Hero Award for his volunteering at Marlfield’s Primary Academy.

Outside of the time he works within school at the weekly lessons, Timothy organises fun events for the children to set themselves personal challenges and to help fundraise for the RNLI.

Diversity and Inclusion Award winner was Mencap Marvels Beech Hall School – English Channel Swim Squad, winning ahead of Nantwich Triathlon Club.

Elliot and Colin Ainley won Customer Hero. Elliot is 27 and has Cerebral Palsy. He suffered a serious fall resulting in hitting the back of his head.

To help support Elliot in the gym, his dad Colin joined Everybody to ensure Elliot was okay in the gym environment, but also at the same time allowing Colin to improve his own physical health.

Lifetime Achievement was awarded to David Cattell, a volunteer coach with Crewe Flyers swimming club – a competitive swimming club based at the Crewe Lifestyle Centre.

His coaching style is inclusive and he takes time to understand the needs of all his swimmers regardless of their background or confidence levels.

And finally the Chairman’s Award winner was Torbjorn.

The award recognises exceptional commitment and achievement from an individual to their sport and is a true inspiration to their community.

Being from a motorcycle family, Torbjorn has ridden in international motorcycle trials since the age of 16, but when competing he had a very nasty ‘get off’ and was pinned beneath the bike against a hard rock.

After treatment at Furness General Hospital for a collapsed lung and internal trauma, the specialist said he needed to get an activity to strengthen his breathing.

Torbjorn decided to run the London Marathon in 2003.

He contacted The Rossendale Trust who were asking for runners in the event and got an entry under their banner. He has competed for them for the last 20 years.