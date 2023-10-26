A clean-up of the River Weaver in Nantwich has been carried out by Cheshire East Council.

It comes after a large number of dead fish, birds and debris were washed up along riverside park areas in the town due to several pollution incidents.

The environmental clean-up was carried out by the council, as the work falls outside the remit of the Environment Agency.

Officers from the Environment Agency attended the river following reports of a second fish kill and are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

Nantwich Angling Society and town councillors were among the many who alerted the EA and the council about the incidents.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Our officers worked very quickly and safely to ensure that the river was cleared swiftly.

“We are awaiting further information from the Environment Agency on their enquiries into this incident.”

Councillor Anna Burton, ward member for Nantwich North and West and who attended the site when the Environment Agency were present, said: “I spent hours on the phone and then on site with officers from Cheshire East and the Environment Agency, looking for the source of the pollution and clearing up the dead fish.

“It was an upsetting experience.

“Officers worked extremely hard in difficult circumstances, but the issue here is more profound. Our rivers are under constant assault from those profiteering from pollution.”

Councillor Arthur Moran, ward member for Nantwich North and West, added: “I agree with the comments made by Councillor Anna Burton.

“What we need to do now is to work with all the organisations involved to find a long-term solution, which would avoid any reoccurrence of this.”

The council will be seeking to reclaim the associated costs of the environmental clean-up once the source of pollution has been formally determined by the Environment Agency.

Anyone who suspects pollution or other incidents in rivers and other waterways should contact the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline immediately on: 0800 807 060.