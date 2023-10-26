Five-year-old beats 55 adults in Nantwich golf competition!

A five-year-old boy beat off adult competition to scoop top honours at a Nantwich golf event!

Young Charlie Bishop stunned staff at Need Golf Centre on Main Road in Reaseheath to come out on top at their Toptracer contest.

The centre stages a Toptracer night each month, when groups of 3-5 players compete on the Toptracer games and virtual golf.

And in the latest event, 55 adults took part alongside Charlie.

They played a “closet to the pin” competition and everybody got involved.

For £25, players can hit unlimited golf balls for two and a half hours to give everyone a chance to get as close to the pin as possible.

Sophie and James Need, who run the golf centre, said: “The hole is played and tracked by Toptracers virtual golf technology.

“It was the 2nd hole at the Belfry on The Brabazon course and is 45 yards.

“Within the first half hour Charlie flushed the ball and it landed five inches away from the hole!

“Everybody couldn’t believe it!

“Over the next two hours everybody gave it their best shot at getting even closer or better a hole in one but no one managed to beat Charlie.

“At the end of the event everybody wanted to come together to give him the credit and applause he deserved, lining up to high five and congratulate him.”

A video James put on social media soon went viral and has been shared across the world with multiple high profile golfers sharing it.

“It can’t help but make you smile and be grateful to see a community come together like this,” added Sophie.

“James and I are still buzzing from the Toptracer event.

“We are exceptionally proud of our local and welcoming golfing community and are already looking forward to our next event.”

The next Toptracer event will take place at the centre on November 10.

And Charlie has already vowed to return and defend his title!

Anyone interested in the Toptraver event can contact the centre on 01270 623298 and follow their social media page on @need_golf_centre