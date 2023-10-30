Nantwich Buddies volunteers celebrate milestone event

Nantwich Buddies volunteer group which started by accident during the pandemic, has celebrated a milestone event after being selected to benefit from a major fundraiser.

The Cheshire Police Federation chose Nantwich Buddies to be the sole beneficiaries of their annual dinner.

It follows a nomination from one of the Buddies supporters Martin Andrews.

During the event, Sgt Steven Munday was recognised with a nomination for the National Police Bravery Award.

Founder of Nantwich Buddies Liz Parkin said: “Being chosen as the beneficiary by the Cheshire Police Federation is fantastic, it’s so nice to be recognised as doing some good in the town and knowing that organisations like this want to help us.

“Our team helped to bring in raffle and auction prizes and we were blown away by the level of support and generosity from our local community.

“Thank you to everyone who either donated a prize, bought a raffle ticket or won the silent auction.

“I am delighted to announce that over £8,500 was raised and will be put to very good use!”

James Thompson, chair of the Cheshire Police Federation, said: “The Federation is a staff association representing over 2,300 police officers in the Cheshire area.

“Whilst our primary function is representing our members we also like to help our local communities wherever we can.

“Raising money is a fantastic way of doing this and I was delighted this year to be able to support Nantwich Buddies.

“Policing is about helping those who need us in our communities and this includes those most vulnerable, and Nantwich Buddies share this ethos and values.

“It was an honour for us to work with the Buddies this year, who did an amazing job of sourcing prizes and selling raffle tickets.

“It makes all the hard work worthwhile knowing that every penny raised will go to making a positive difference to the community.”

Since its launch, Nantwich Buddies has supported more than 300 households in Nantwich and the surrounding rural area, providing more than 21,000 hours of befriending, shopping and general support.

Nantwich Buddies is also recruiting new volunteers and has plans to open a community hub in Nantwich.

If anyone would like to offer any support, help with fundraising or to become a Buddy, call Liz Parkin or Sara Lamond on 01270 440 750 or email [email protected]

(Photos by Andrew Collier Photography www.andrewcollierphotography.co.uk/)