Nantwich Town sign new keeper after Moloney fractures wrist

Nantwich Town have signed experienced goalkeeper Danny Roberts on a free transfer after first choice keeper Scott Moloney fractured his wrist.
Roberts had two spells at Leek Town, making 238 appearances, before his time there came to an end last season.
He has also played for Witton Albion and Belper Town, and was at the Dabbers previously as a young second choice keeper in the final season under Steve Davis’ management.
He comes in as emergency cover after Moloney, who had played in every Nantwich game since signing in the summer, fractured his wrist last weekend and will be missing for several weeks.
Nantwich manager Paul Carden said: “Losing Scott is a blow as he’s been finding his feet, getting better with every game and has had standout moments with the penalty saves.
“It’s another impact injury which is so unfortunate but we seem to be having that bad luck at the moment.
“Danny’s been a very good keeper at this level and at the league above as well.
“Leek wouldn’t have had him for as long as they did if he wasn’t capable.
“So we’re really happy that he’s come onboard. He’ll bring experience to what is a young backline, he’s vocal and will give that steadiness that will help the lads.
“We had keepers offered to us that were young/loanees, but at this stage I feel we’ve got a really good goalkeeper in Danny.”
Meanwhile, Nantwich have been rewarded for their FA Trophy victory over Stratford with a home tie against Cheshire neighbours Chester FC.
The Dabbers will host Chester at the Swansway Stadium on the weekend of November 18.
