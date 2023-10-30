The Sugar Lounge restaurant and bar in Nantwich has re-launched under a new identity and name, Nine Mill Street.

It’s the latest look for the Grade II listed building on Mill Street, formerly known as Residence and Townhouse.

Owners hope a new look and menu will provide a new experience for customers.

Head chef Che’ Pereira has created a new menu around locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

In a statement, the owners of NINE Mill Street said: “We are truly excited to introduce this new menu and our new brand and concept of NINE Mill Street.

“Over the past few months, we’ve worked tirelessly to create something that the people of Nantwich and surrounding areas will truly cherish.

“Despite the unforeseen challenges of the past couple of years, we believe we have assembled the best team to provide exceptional food paired with outstanding service.

“We hope the local community will support us as we strive to create something special.

“We want to stress that the venue has not changed hands, the business is not changing and the team remains the same, all bookings are valid as well as any gift vouchers or deposits.

“We are just keen to take a departure from The Sugar Lounge and return back to our roots of providing excellent food, cocktails and service in a way that our guests know and love.”

The new menu includes Thai squid calamari, king prawn doughnuts, grilled Jamaican jerk chicken and baked lobster.

Additionally, guests can enjoy sharing boards, such as the cote de boeuf board and the NINE Mill Street grazing board.

To finish off there are the most delectable desserts including chocolate mousse and vanilla creme brulee.

The restaurant will also continue to offer a traditional stand out Sunday Roast with all the trimmings, perfect for all the family as we approach the winter months.

NINE Mill Street is open from 5pm on Thursdays and from 12pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The restaurant is taking bookings for the Christmas season with a three-course menu available at £45 per person which includes a glass of chilled Prosecco.