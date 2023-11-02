Big hearted householder’s Halloween fundraiser

A Kind-hearted householder has raises vital charity funds with a ghoulishly good Halloween Night!

Several householders dressed properties in colourful Halloween decorations this year.

And for the second consecutive year resident Mike Powell has decorated the whole driveway of his house for charity with 12 animatronic Halloween-themed figures, with spooky sound effects.

His collection included several witches, skeletons, clowns, a grim reaper, ghoul, mummy, werewolf, and a headless horseman.

He bought his figures online and Costco and his largest figures are 10.5 foot tall!

The figures were all protected under a temporary awning, courtesy of his nephew who is a scaffolder.

Bagged sweets were available and 160 children visited last year, which he hoped to exceed this year.

Mike plans to buy further figures for next years display, but will struggle to find the space.

Donations were received via cash or online and proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Link to my video of Mike’s display at Birch Avenue: https://youtu.be/W_rIPg2fAew

Mike said: “I’m fundraising because of close family members either losing their battle or battling through cancer.

“I’m doing the Halloween display to raise some money for Macmillan.

“Macmillan gives people with cancer everything they’ve got. If you’re diagnosed, your worries are Macmillan’s worries.

“Macmillan’s doing whatever it takes. But without your help, Macmillan can’t support everyone who needs them. Thank you for supporting my fundraising.”

Other householders entering the Halloween spirit were on Prunus Road and Verdin Court in Crewe, along with Teal Way on the Wistaston Brook (formerly Witters Field) estate in Wistaston.