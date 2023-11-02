A number of local firework displays are taking place in and around Nantwich this weekend, weather permitting!
This list has been compiled by Jonathan White:
-Friday 3rd November – Willaston Primary Academy ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Willaston Primary Academy, Derwent Close, Willaston, Nantwich CW5 6QQ. Gates open at 5:30pm, fireworks at 7pm. Hot food, fully stocked bar, sweet treats, games, disco, and fireworks display. Tickets available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fwsa
-Friday 3rd November – Nantwich Young Farmers ‘Bonfire Night’ at Beech Farm CW5 7NP. Gates open 7pm, fireworks 8pm. Roaring bonfire and fireworks display. Drinks and BBQ. Admission price = £5 (includes hog roast bap).
-Friday 3rd November – The Bickerton Poacher ‘Bonfire Night’ at The Bickerton Poacher, Bulkeley SY14 8BE. https://www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/ . Bonfire and fireworks display, live music from The Tone Junkies, bar and food marquee, fairground rides. Adult entry & 4 raffle tickets = £10, adult entry (12+) = £6. Children under 12 go free. In support of St John’s Ambulance and Nantwich Lions Club.
-Saturday 4th November – Wistaston Community Council ‘Fireworks Display’ at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion (off Church Lane, behind Wistaston Church Lane Academy, Wistaston CW2 8EZ). Gates open 5:30pm, judging of Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Carving competitions at 6pm, fireworks at 6:30pm. (NB. There will be no Torchlight, Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Parade through the village this year due to a lack of volunteers). Food and drink available to purchase. Entrance by bucket donation.
-Saturday 4th November – ‘Betley Bonfire’ at Betley Court Farm, Betley CW3 9BH on the A531. One of the biggest bonfires in the UK along with a spectacular fireworks display. In association with Hamptons Group and Madeley Heath Motors. Free parking. Gates open 4pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks start at 8pm (approx.). Ticket only event, https://www.betleybonfire.co.uk/ . Adult = £12 (plus booking fee), Child (4-16 years, plus booking fee) = £10. Children under 3 = free of charge.
-Sunday 5th November – Crewe Lions Club ‘Bonfire and Firework Display’ at Queens Park, Victoria Avenue, Crewe CW2 7SE. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire 6-7pm, followed by fireworks. Admission price (cash only) = £5 all tickets. Under 5s = free of charge. All proceeds go to local charities. Fireworks curated by Blitz Fireworks.
(pic by Jonathan White)
Haslington Cricket Club are holding their event on November 4th.
Details on Facebook, Haslington Cricket Club