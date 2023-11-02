A number of local firework displays are taking place in and around Nantwich this weekend, weather permitting!

This list has been compiled by Jonathan White:

-Friday 3rd November – Willaston Primary Academy ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Willaston Primary Academy, Derwent Close, Willaston, Nantwich CW5 6QQ. Gates open at 5:30pm, fireworks at 7pm. Hot food, fully stocked bar, sweet treats, games, disco, and fireworks display. Tickets available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fwsa

-Friday 3rd November – Nantwich Young Farmers ‘Bonfire Night’ at Beech Farm CW5 7NP. Gates open 7pm, fireworks 8pm. Roaring bonfire and fireworks display. Drinks and BBQ. Admission price = £5 (includes hog roast bap).

-Friday 3rd November – The Bickerton Poacher ‘Bonfire Night’ at The Bickerton Poacher, Bulkeley SY14 8BE. https://www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/ . Bonfire and fireworks display, live music from The Tone Junkies, bar and food marquee, fairground rides. Adult entry & 4 raffle tickets = £10, adult entry (12+) = £6. Children under 12 go free. In support of St John’s Ambulance and Nantwich Lions Club.

-Saturday 4th November – Wistaston Community Council ‘Fireworks Display’ at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion (off Church Lane, behind Wistaston Church Lane Academy, Wistaston CW2 8EZ). Gates open 5:30pm, judging of Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Carving competitions at 6pm, fireworks at 6:30pm. (NB. There will be no Torchlight, Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Parade through the village this year due to a lack of volunteers). Food and drink available to purchase. Entrance by bucket donation.

-Saturday 4th November – ‘Betley Bonfire’ at Betley Court Farm, Betley CW3 9BH on the A531. One of the biggest bonfires in the UK along with a spectacular fireworks display. In association with Hamptons Group and Madeley Heath Motors. Free parking. Gates open 4pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks start at 8pm (approx.). Ticket only event, https://www.betleybonfire.co.uk/ . Adult = £12 (plus booking fee), Child (4-16 years, plus booking fee) = £10. Children under 3 = free of charge.

-Sunday 5th November – Crewe Lions Club ‘Bonfire and Firework Display’ at Queens Park, Victoria Avenue, Crewe CW2 7SE. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire 6-7pm, followed by fireworks. Admission price (cash only) = £5 all tickets. Under 5s = free of charge. All proceeds go to local charities. Fireworks curated by Blitz Fireworks.

(pic by Jonathan White)