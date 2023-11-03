The first Studio Production of the season from Nantwich Players is Anything is Possible if you Think about it Hard Enough by Cordelia O’Neill, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Anastasia Newton, this two hander piece explores aspects of love and grief with its audience.

A couple meet by chance, fall in love and argue about baby names.

Although funny in places, I’ll give fair warning and say this play deals with difficult subjects and could be a hard watch for some.

But Maja Booth and Kit Phillips, who play Alex and Rupert, work beautifully together giving exceptional performances which fill this production with so much raw emotion you can feel their love and pain.

The staging in the studio is minimal, but props, lighting and colour are used effectively to emphasise the impact of grief and loss.

Congratulations to the studio team for putting together such an impactful production.

Anything is Possible if you Think About it Hard Enough is running until Sunday 5th November at The Players Theatre, Love Lane Nantwich.

More details on www.nantwichplayers.com