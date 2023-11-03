8 hours ago
Cheshire Police volunteer officers to carry Tasers
Four leisure centres facing closure as CEC budget cuts deepen
Villagers to stage Audlem protest against Cheshire East parking charge plan
Beeston and Tarporley railway station gets Govt backing to rejoin network
Cheshire Police secure £1 million funding to fight anti-social behaviour
Wistaston to stage Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair 2023

in Village News / Wistaston November 3, 2023
Publicity photo - Father Christmas at Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair (1)

The 67th annual Cancer Research UK Xmas Fair will take place at Wistaston Memorial Hall on November 18.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm, and children will be able to visit Father Christmas (£5 per child) and receive a present from him.

Stalls will include cake and bake, jam, preserves, cheese, pickles, Cancer Research UK Christmas cards, Christmas Draw, Raffle, Wine lucky dip, Chocolate Santa’s table, book stall, a toy section and a Teddy Tombola, along with a children’s hair, nails and face ‘salon’.

A café serving drinks and snacks, including bacon baps and a takeaway option, will operate from 10am to 3pm.

Proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK: http://www.cancerresearchuk.org

Cancer Research UK pioneers life-saving research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

(Words and image by Jonathan White)

