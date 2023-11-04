New virtual ward service aims to cut Leighton Hospital admissions

A new service launched by Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (MCHFT) aims to offer patients treatment at home and avoid hospital admission.

The virtual ward service is provided by Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCICP), as part of a programme of NHS virtual wards that is rolling out across the UK.

Rather than being in hospital, virtual wards allow patients access to the care they need, safely and conveniently at home.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual wards have been in existence and following the success of this programme.

Virtual wards are now being introduced to care for patients affected by acute respiratory infections (ARI), frailty, heart failure and cancer.

CCICP currently provides a virtual ward service for ARI and frailty, after beginning the rollout of this service earlier in 2023.

The service is supported by clinicians with extensive knowledge of the conditions affecting patients admitted to the virtual ward service.

It allows patients to avoid hospital admission, or be discharged early, and instead receive monitoring and treatment at home.

One patient who has benefited from the virtual ward service recently is Amanda Parsonage.

The asthma sufferer was placed on the ARI virtual ward after she began feeling increasingly breathless.

She initially visited her GP, but when she was still feeling unwell after a course of antibiotics her GP made the decision to admit Amanda to hospital.

She was admitted to a virtual ward so she could go home, but continue to be monitored as she would be in the hospital.

Amanda said of the virtual ward team: “They were just amazing, everyone who has come out has been polite, efficient, and answered everything I asked.”

She urged others to consider the virtual ward service if offered.

“Grab it with both hands – there’s nothing to be nervous about,” she added.

“I knew anytime I felt poorly that I could ring the team and they would come straight back to me, It’s a wonderful experience.”

Nicola Blase, Virtual Ward Team Leader at CCICP, said: “I feel very lucky to be a part of the virtual ward team.

“The virtual ward service has been created for people like Amanda, who need the care traditionally received in hospital – but will benefit substantially from staying at home.

“As a team we can support a patient at home for up to two weeks and provide care including vital signs monitoring, blood tests and fast direct access to any other community service they may require.

“It’s wonderful to treat patients in the comfort of their own homes and familiar surroundings and see the impact this has on their health and wellbeing.”

Find out more about the virtual ward service here mcht.nhs.uk/virtual-wards