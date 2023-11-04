Willaston woman completes Sahara Desert charity trek

A Willaston woman has successfully trekked across the Sahara Desert to raise vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Sarah Iggo, 46, trekked in the far south of Morocco during October half-term and has smashed her fundraising target of £1,700 by raising over £2,500.

Her trek took her 30 miles through the third largest desert on the planet – after Antarctic and the Arctic respectively.

The terrain was a mixture of hard, flat sundried plains, dried up ancient riverbeds, wide sandy dune fields and hard rocky outcrops.

She battled temperatures of up 38°C during the day, dropping to 0°C at night and camped in a tent under the stars.

Sarah completed the Sahara Trek with friends Katherine Packham and Svitlana Binns.

Also in her group were Nantwich Town FC Women footballers Dani and Kirsty Fisher-Sherratt.

Sarah said: “We made it, and are raising a significant amount for the hospice.

“What a truly humbling experience. We were supported by a tremendous team from St Luke’s, along with Different Travel and the amazing Berber guides.

“Everyone welcomed us with open arms and hearts.

“I will cherish the new friendships I have made. Thank you to everyone and especially all your kind donations, support and encouragement.”

Sarah is an Inclusive Learning Advisor at Cheshire College – South & West in Crewe and chose to fundraise for St Luke’s Hospice in memory of colleague Kevin Taylor who passed away from cancer.

Kevin lived in Nantwich and worked at the same college as a Funding and Data Facilitator.

He underwent a prolonged period of treatment including drug trials so others may benefit in the future.

He is remembered for his sense of humour and flamboyant behaviour and for so often putting others before himself.

He received care from, among others, St Luke’s Hospice.

St Luke’s Hospice cares for adults living in mid and south Cheshire who are suffering from cancer and other life limiting illnesses.

They support family members, including children and carers, who are affected by the diagnosis both pre and post bereavement.

The Hospice needs to raise £8,152 every day to provide free care and support to local people.

If you would still like to sponsor Sarah, please donate via her JustGiving page (until mid-November): https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-iggo4

(Images courtesy of Sarah Iggo)