5 hours ago
Man arrested after incident at Vine pub in Nantwich
13 hours ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on set for November 17
15 hours ago
Nantwich Town slump to 0-1 home defeat to Newcastle Town
2 days ago
Willaston woman completes Sahara Desert charity trek
2 days ago
Plans agreed for new police station to serve Crewe and Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man arrested after incident at Vine pub in Nantwich

in Crime / Incident / News November 5, 2023
drinker banned - Vine Inn Nantwich - pic by Rept0n1x under creative commons

A man was arrested after windows at a Nantwich pub were smashed and people inside threatened, say police.

The incident happened at the Vine Inn on Hospital Street.

Cheshire Police say they were called in the early hours yesterday (November 4) to “a report of an intoxicated male smashing 3x windows at the Vine Inn and threatening people inside”.

Police taser units responded and arrested a man at an address in Nantwich.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and affray.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.