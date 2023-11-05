Man arrested after incident at Vine pub in Nantwich

A man was arrested after windows at a Nantwich pub were smashed and people inside threatened, say police.

The incident happened at the Vine Inn on Hospital Street.

Cheshire Police say they were called in the early hours yesterday (November 4) to “a report of an intoxicated male smashing 3x windows at the Vine Inn and threatening people inside”.

Police taser units responded and arrested a man at an address in Nantwich.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and affray.

Police say the investigation is continuing.