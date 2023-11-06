1 day ago
Audlem retailer wins Farmers Weekly national award

in Business November 6, 2023

An Audlem retailer has scooped the Farmers Weekly Independent Retailer award for 2023.

Williams of Audlem has been open since 1862, and has stocked Farmers Weekly magazine since its first issue in 1934.

An estimated 4,500 copies have passed over its counter in that time.

“Over the decades, the farming community has always been quite literally our bread and butter,” says current owner Judy Evans.

“We too are up early seven days a week, rain or shine, and so often it is a farmer, or quite often a retired farmer, who is first through our door in the morning.”

Judy promotes Farmers Weekly to her customers, and says it is the magazine she recommends most to students from nearby Harper Adams University and Reaseheath College.

“One thing I’ve learned is whether dairy, arable, or hill farming, the need for good quality and reliable information, advice, and sometimes inspiration, is always paramount,” she added.

“As a newsagent, we play our part in supplying farmers with Farmers Weekly to meet these needs.”

Judy’s commitment to supporting her farming customers and understanding of agricultural industry impressed the judges.

She attended the Farmer’s Weekly Awards event at The Grosvenor House Hotel, London where she was presented with her certificate by Love Island star ‘Farmer Will’ Young, and Farmer’s Weekly’s Sue Whittle.

She also took home a £1,000 prize.

