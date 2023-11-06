Latest round-up of Crewe Regional Sunday League games

Sandbach Town and Cooper Buckley drew 2-2 in the latest round of Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division matches.
The home side took an early lead through Tom Cotton, but were second best for much of the game as Cooper Buckley went into a 1-2 lead with goals from Blake Robinson and Harry Griffiths.
However, Sandbach Town kept going and equalised four minutes from time with a Jack Beaumont strike.
The Lions had a morning to forget going down 0-5 to a rampant Winsford Over.
Betley had another good win beating AFC Dishers 7-0, despite having to use an outfield player in goal.
Danny Lavalette netted a hat-trick, which included two penalty kicks.
Dan Lomas scored twice, with the other goals coming from Tom Royle and Simon Roberts.
In Division One, Cheshire Cat stay top after an exciting game against improving Ruskin Park.
The Cat took the lead with an Alfie Sanders strike, but Ruskin Park were 1-3 ahead at half-time, with new signing Reece Quinn netting twice and Lorcan Chilton also on target.
The Cat staged a stunning late comeback to eventually win 4-3; Alfie Sanders netted a second goal, with Andrew Emerton and Matt King also scoring.
Raven Salvador and White Horse were involved in a low scoring game at The Brittles, and White Horse are still looking for their first League win of the season after an Owen Porter strike gave Raven Salvador a 1-0 victory.
Nantwich Pirates stay in second place with two games in hand over Cheshire Cat after an emphatic 10-0 win against Leighton FC who battled hard throughout.
Joey Hilton scored a hat-trick, Liam Heyes-Porter and Will Oakes both scored twice, with other goals coming from Alex Beedles, Chris Stokes and veteran Wayne Garnett.
Two regional league clubs were engaged in Cheshire County FA Cup games.
George & Dragon showed great initiative in finding an alternative venue, after matches at Knights Grange were called off the fixture was played at Winsford Town, and resulted in an excellent win for the home side, who beat Birkenhead-based Queens Park 1-0 thanks to a second half strike from Bobby Brown.
