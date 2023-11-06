Marketing Cheshire appoints new managing director

Marketing Cheshire has appointed a new managing director in communications specialist Cristian Marcucci.

Marcucci, currently assistant director for communications at Staffordshire County Council, will take up his role at the in January.

Part of the Cheshire and Warrington LEP family, Marketing Cheshire promotes the sub-region to tourists, business, investors, and residents.

The region welcomes over 36.3 million visitors each year creating a visitor economy valued at over £3.7 billion.

Marcucci, 45, said he couldn’t wait to promote “the world class attractions and pioneering businesses” in a region boasting a rich tapestry of must-visit places.

He added: “Cheshire is a special place, home to a world-class and diverse range of tourism attractions, many with an educational aspect.

“It’s as diverse as the Roman history and world’s oldest racecourse in Chester, a theme park in Warrington (Gulliver’s World), an UNESCO World Heritage site (Jodrell Bank’s Discovery Centre), the beautiful Tatton Park, and muddled mazes of BeWILDerwood set in 70 acres of enchanted woodland next to the historic Cholmondeley Castle.

“I am passionate about place marketing and bringing leaders, influencers and people together to promote their areas and in this role I cannot wait to work with place leaders and the pioneering businesses that generate billions and attract millions of visitors each year to help the region continue to deliver a growing, sustainable, healthy and inclusive economy.”

Marcucci was part of the Staffordshire County Council team that last year won the Communications Team of the Year at the comms2point0 Unawards.

The ex-journalist has worked in local government communications for 17 years and also as a peer reviewer for the Local Government Association.

Marcucci’s appointment comes after former chief executive Joe Manning departed to lead inward investment firm MIDAS early this year.