Crewe & Nantwich RUFC in narrow 29-21 defeat at Bowdon

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts suffered a narrow 29-21 defeat away at Bowdon who continued their flying start to the season.

Crewe started the brighter of the two sides, with some scrum dominance winning a penalty for Logan Lynch to slot an easy three points.

A nice break from win Marcus Dockerey put Crewe in behind the Bowdon defence and with some nice handling allowed Lynch to eventually cross the line, 0-8 Crewe.

Bowdon were quick to respond and some good handling allowed the Bowdon skipper to dot down, 5-8.

Lynch knocked over another three pointer before Josh McShane ran one in from 60m from a Bowdon mistake, to make the half-time score 5-16 to Crewe with the away side in control.

But the second half began in the worst possible way for Crewe.

A mistake from the kick-off allowed Bowdon field position.

With territory, the hosts kicked a penalty to close the gap to 8-16.

Bowdon were encouraged by this and forced a flurry of penalties before driving Crewe over the line from a maul resulting in a yellow card, 15-16.

Bowdon capitalised on their numerical advantage and scored a penalty try from a rolling maul which unfortunately led to another yellow card to reduce Crewe to 13 men for the next 10 minutes.

The hosts were now in the lead 22-16 and before long they forced another Crewe mistake and scored an interception try to extend their lead to 29-16.

Crewe were restored to 15 men and responded by finding good field position and managed a score a try at the death, leaving the final score 29-21 to Bowdon.

Next weekend Crewe and Nantwich face Winnington Park at home, 2.15 KO all welcome.

The second team played at home to Didsbury.

And in very wet conditions Crewe trailed for the majority of the match before fighting back with a late penalty earning a hard fought victory by 18-17.