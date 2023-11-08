43 mins ago
CEC may run own care homes to due to private sector costs
1 hour ago
Remembrance ceremony at Nantwich Town game with Bootle
22 hours ago
Man injured after plunging from two-storey window in Nantwich
1 day ago
Crewe councillor quits Cheshire East sparking by-election
3 days ago
Man arrested after incident at Vine pub in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

Remembrance ceremony at Nantwich Town game with Bootle

in Charity news / Human Interest / News November 8, 2023
Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion Standard Bearer Geoff Davis-Palin leads the match officials and players onto the pitch (1)

A Remembrance ceremony by the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, took place before last night’s Nantwich Town vs Bootle match, writes Jonathan White.

The ceremony commemorated the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

During the pre-match ceremony, Standard Bearer Geoff Davis-Palin, from the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, led the match officials and players onto the pitch.

A poppy wreath from Nantwich Town Football Club was laid in the centre of the pitch by Dabbers captain Steven Hewitt.

Nantwich Town FC captain Steven Hewitt lays a poppy wreath in the centre of the pitch (1)

The wreath will be placed at the Nantwich war memorial on the town square on Remembrance Sunday.

‘The Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ were then performed by bugler Peter Jeeves, in between which there was an immaculately respected one-minute silence from all present.

Nantwich Town players match shirts featured a ‘Lest we forget’ poppy.

Crewe Sea Cadets held a bucket collection for the Royal British Legion.

Bugler Peter Jeeves plays ‘The Last Post’ (1)

Lieutenant Morton, Commanding Officer of Crewe Sea Cadets, said: “This time of year it is a privilege for Crewe Sea Cadets to represent the Royal British Legion and our military forces.”

David Hulse, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and steward at Nantwich Town, said: “We were delighted to witness a very appropriate act of remembrance.

“Thank you to everyone who made a donation to the Royal British Legion collection.

“Thank you also to Crewe Sea Cadets for collecting and to Nantwich Town Football Club for their continued support.”

The Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and runs the Poppy Appeal.

For information on Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/nantwich

An immaculately respected one-minute silence from all present (1)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.