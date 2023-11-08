Remembrance ceremony at Nantwich Town game with Bootle

A Remembrance ceremony by the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, took place before last night’s Nantwich Town vs Bootle match, writes Jonathan White.

The ceremony commemorated the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

During the pre-match ceremony, Standard Bearer Geoff Davis-Palin, from the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, led the match officials and players onto the pitch.

A poppy wreath from Nantwich Town Football Club was laid in the centre of the pitch by Dabbers captain Steven Hewitt.

The wreath will be placed at the Nantwich war memorial on the town square on Remembrance Sunday.

‘The Last Post’ and ‘Reveille’ were then performed by bugler Peter Jeeves, in between which there was an immaculately respected one-minute silence from all present.

Nantwich Town players match shirts featured a ‘Lest we forget’ poppy.

Crewe Sea Cadets held a bucket collection for the Royal British Legion.

Lieutenant Morton, Commanding Officer of Crewe Sea Cadets, said: “This time of year it is a privilege for Crewe Sea Cadets to represent the Royal British Legion and our military forces.”

David Hulse, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and steward at Nantwich Town, said: “We were delighted to witness a very appropriate act of remembrance.

“Thank you to everyone who made a donation to the Royal British Legion collection.

“Thank you also to Crewe Sea Cadets for collecting and to Nantwich Town Football Club for their continued support.”

The Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and runs the Poppy Appeal.

For information on Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/nantwich