Thousands enjoy charity fireworks event at Queens Park in Crewe

Thousands of people attended the annual Crewe Lions Club ‘Charity Fireworks Display’ at Queens Park in Crewe on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

The park gates were opened at 5pm, the bonfire (making a return this year) was lit at 6:30pm and the fireworks started at 8pm.

The bonfire, with Guy Fawkes effigy, was built with the kind assistance of Mco Renovations.

The crowd watched 15-minute display involving hundreds fireworks in time to upbeat music.

The display started and finished with Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds, adapted from the science-fiction novel The War of the Worlds by H. G. Wells.

Other music included was Elton John with ‘Rocket Man’, Katy Perry ‘Firework’, Will Smith ‘Men In Black’, ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ movie, Sam Ryder ‘SPACE MAN’, and the Thunderbirds Are Go 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 countdown sequence.

The fireworks were supplied and choreographed by Blitz Fireworks.

Local community radio station The Cat kept visitors entertained throughout the event with a range of popular music.

The Friends of Queens Park sold sparklers to raise money for further projects and improvements within the park.

The event was organised by Crewe Lions Club.

All funds raised are distributed by Crewe Lions Club to the local community and worldwide.

A representative from Crewe Lions Club said: “We hope everyone enjoyed the display by Blitz Fireworks, along with the bonfire and other activities. It has been a fabulous evening.”