41 mins ago
CEC may run own care homes to due to private sector costs
1 hour ago
Remembrance ceremony at Nantwich Town game with Bootle
22 hours ago
Man injured after plunging from two-storey window in Nantwich
1 day ago
Crewe councillor quits Cheshire East sparking by-election
3 days ago
Man arrested after incident at Vine pub in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

Thousands enjoy charity fireworks event at Queens Park in Crewe

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 8, 2023
Fireworks at Queens Park 1

Thousands of people attended the annual Crewe Lions Club ‘Charity Fireworks Display’ at Queens Park in Crewe on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

The park gates were opened at 5pm, the bonfire (making a return this year) was lit at 6:30pm and the fireworks started at 8pm.

The bonfire, with Guy Fawkes effigy, was built with the kind assistance of Mco Renovations.

The crowd watched 15-minute display involving hundreds fireworks in time to upbeat music.

The display started and finished with Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds, adapted from the science-fiction novel The War of the Worlds by H. G. Wells.

Other music included was Elton John with ‘Rocket Man’, Katy Perry ‘Firework’, Will Smith ‘Men In Black’, ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ movie, Sam Ryder ‘SPACE MAN’, and the Thunderbirds Are Go 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 countdown sequence.

Guy Fawkes ablaze atop the bonfire (1)

The fireworks were supplied and choreographed by Blitz Fireworks.

Local community radio station The Cat kept visitors entertained throughout the event with a range of popular music.

The Friends of Queens Park sold sparklers to raise money for further projects and improvements within the park.

The event was organised by Crewe Lions Club.

All funds raised are distributed by Crewe Lions Club to the local community and worldwide.

A representative from Crewe Lions Club said: “We hope everyone enjoyed the display by Blitz Fireworks, along with the bonfire and other activities. It has been a fabulous evening.”

Fireworks at Queens Park 2

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.